AM 800 Weather for October 8, 2021
Cloudy on Friday, with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High of 21 but the humidex will make it feel like 27.
Cloudy overnight with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 17.
Saturday, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High of 22 but the humidex will make it feel like 27. Humidex 27.
Cloudy periods overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low 16.
Sunday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24.