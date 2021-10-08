AM 800 Weather for October 8, 2021

iHeartRadio
Cloudy on Friday, with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High of 21 but the humidex will make it feel like 27.

Cloudy overnight with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 17.

Saturday, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High of 22 but the humidex will make it feel like 27. Humidex 27. 

Cloudy periods overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low 16.

Sunday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

