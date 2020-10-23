AM800 Forecast for Friday, October 23, 2020

The Environment Canada forecast as of 5:30 a.m.

Friday: Increasing cloudiness. Showers beginning late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 22. Humidex 27.

Friday Night: Showers ending late this evening then mainly cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low plus 4.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. High 9.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 11.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 13.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 7.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 7.