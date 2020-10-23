AM800 Forecast for Friday, October 23, 2020
The Environment Canada forecast as of 5:30 a.m.
Friday: Increasing cloudiness. Showers beginning late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 22. Humidex 27.
Friday Night: Showers ending late this evening then mainly cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low plus 4.
Saturday: Mainly cloudy. High 9.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 11.
Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 13.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 7.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 7.