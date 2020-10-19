AM800 Forecast for Monday, October 19, 2020

The Environment Canada forecast as of 6 a.m.

Monday: A few showers ending near noon then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 10.

Monday Night: Periods of rain ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. High 10.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 15.

Thursday: Cloudy. High 17.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 15.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 11.