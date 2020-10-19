AM800 Forecast for Monday, October 19, 2020
The Environment Canada forecast as of 6 a.m.
Monday: A few showers ending near noon then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 10.
Monday Night: Periods of rain ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low plus 4.
Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. High 10.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 15.
Thursday: Cloudy. High 17.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 15.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 11.