AM800 Forecast for Thursday, October 22, 2020
The Environment Canada forecast as of 5:45 a.m.
Thursday: Showers ending near noon then cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. High 17.
Thursday Night: Clearing this evening. Temperature steady near 16.
Friday: Increasing cloudiness. Showers beginning in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. High 22. Humidex 27.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 9.
Sunday: Cloudy. High 8.
Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 9.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 7.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 8.