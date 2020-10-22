AM800 Forecast for Thursday, October 22, 2020

The Environment Canada forecast as of 5:45 a.m.

Thursday: Showers ending near noon then cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. High 17.

Thursday Night: Clearing this evening. Temperature steady near 16.

Friday: Increasing cloudiness. Showers beginning in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. High 22. Humidex 27.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 9.

Sunday: Cloudy. High 8.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 9.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 7.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 8.