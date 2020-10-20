AM800 Forecast for Tuesday, October 20, 2020

The Environment Canada forecast as of 5:30 a.m.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning. High 12.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Showers beginning after midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Low 9 with temperature rising to 14 by morning.

Wednesday: Showers ending in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Risk of a thunderstorm early in the morning. High 16.

Thursday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 9.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 11.