The Environment Canada forecast as of 5am.....

Today: Increasing clouds late this morning with a high of -3C, 27F.

Tonight: Cloudy with flurries tonight and temperature steady near -3C, 27F.

Tomorrow: Scattered flurries in the morning, then a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 0C, 32F.

Friday: Cloudy with a high of 3C, 37F.

Saturday: Sunny with a high of 1C, 34F.