AM800 Forecast for Wednesday, October 21, 2020

The Environment Canada forecast as of 5:45 a.m.

Wednesday: Showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. High 16.

Wednesday Night: Becoming cloudy this evening with 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Fog patches developing this evening and dissipating before morning. Low 9.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 17.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 22.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 10.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 11.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 13.