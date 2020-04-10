AM800 Weather for April 10, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A mix of sun and cloud today with winds gusting to 50km/h...the daytime high reaching 7.

A few clouds tonight with light winds...the overnight low dropping to minus 3....feeling like minus 7 with the wind chill.

Mainly sunny tomorrow...more light winds with a high of 12.

Sunday - Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and another high reaching 12.

Monday - Showers expected most of the day....windy with a daytime high of 10.

and

Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 7.

- CLICK HERE to submit your best weather photos to AM800 -