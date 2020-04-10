AM800 Weather for April 10, 2020
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
A mix of sun and cloud today with winds gusting to 50km/h...the daytime high reaching 7.
A few clouds tonight with light winds...the overnight low dropping to minus 3....feeling like minus 7 with the wind chill.
Mainly sunny tomorrow...more light winds with a high of 12.
Sunday - Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and another high reaching 12.
Monday - Showers expected most of the day....windy with a daytime high of 10.
and
Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 7.
