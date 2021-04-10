AM800 Weather for April 10, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Sunny skies today...changing to a mix of sun and cloud late this afternoon with a 30% chance of showers...a risk of a thunderstorm as well...windy with the daytime high reaching 26...feeling like 28 with the humidex.

Mainly cloudy tonight...showers beginning late this evening with the risk of a thunderstorm...more gusting winds with the overnight low dropping to 11.

Cloudy tomorrow with a 30% chance of showers in the morning...70% in the afternoon...still windy with a high of 15.

Monday - A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 16.

Tuesday - More sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 13.

Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud again with the high reaching 12.

