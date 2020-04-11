AM800 Weather for April 11, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A mix of sun and cloud today with the daytime high reaching 12.

Becoming cloudy tonight with a 60% chance of showers overnight...light winds with the low dropping to 6.

Cloudy tomorrow with a 40% chance of rain...gusting winds with a high of 15.

Monday - More clouds with a 60% chance of showers...still windy with the high reaching 12.

Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 7.

Wednesday - More sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and a high of plus 5.

