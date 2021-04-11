AM800 Weather for April 11, 2021
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Cloudy skies today with a 30% chance of showers...70% in the afternoon...windy with the daytime high reaching 15.
More clouds at night with a 70% chance of showers...getting foggy overnight with the low dropping to 8.
Cloudy again tomorrow with a 60% chance of showers...the high reaching 16.
Tuesday - Still cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and a high of 13.
Wednesday - Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 13.
and
Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 16.
