AM800 Weather for April 12, 2020
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
A mix of sun and cloud today with the daytime high reaching 16.
Cloudy tonight with more rain expected overnight...we could see up to 15mm...there's a risk of a thunderstorm as well with the low dropping to 10.
Rain ending tomorrow morning...becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon with winds gusting to 70km/h...the high reaching 15.
Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 7.
Wednesday - More sun and cloud with a 40% chance rain or flurries...the high reaching plus 5.
Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud again with a high of 7.
