AM800 Weather for April 12, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A mix of sun and cloud today with the daytime high reaching 16.

Cloudy tonight with more rain expected overnight...we could see up to 15mm...there's a risk of a thunderstorm as well with the low dropping to 10.

Rain ending tomorrow morning...becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon with winds gusting to 70km/h...the high reaching 15.

Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 7.

Wednesday - More sun and cloud with a 40% chance rain or flurries...the high reaching plus 5.

and

Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud again with a high of 7.

