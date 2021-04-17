AM800 Weather for April 17, 2021
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
A mix of sun and cloud today with a 30% chance of showers this afternoon...the daytime high reaching 13.
Partly cloudy tonight with a 30% chance of showers...getting foggy overnight with the low dropping to plus 1.
Sunny skies tomorrow...getting cloudy in the afternoon with light winds...the high reaching 16.
Monday - A mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of 16.
Tuesday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 7.
and
Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a 70% chance of rain or snow...the high reaching 6.
- CLICK HERE to submit your best weather photos to AM800 -