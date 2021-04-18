AM800 Weather for April 18, 2021
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
A mix of sun and cloud today with a 30% chance of showers...the daytime high reaching 16.
Partly cloudy tonight with a 30% chance of showers...getting foggy overnight with the low dropping to plus 2.
Mainly sunny tomorrow...getting cloudy in the afternoon with a 60% chance of showers...windy with the high reaching 19.
Tuesday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of plus 5.
Wednesday - Periods of rain or snow with a high of plus 5.
and
Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 9.
