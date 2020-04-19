AM800 Weather for April 19, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Mainly cloudy skies today with a showers beginning near noon...winds gusting to 40km/h this afternoon with the daytime high reaching 16.

Rain ending tonight, but still windy...clearing up overnight with the low dropping to minus 1.

Sunny tomorrow...becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the afternoon...more gusting winds with a high of 13.

Tuesday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain or flurries...windy with a high of 7.

Wednesday - More clouds with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 8.

Thursday - Periods of rain with the high reaching 9.

