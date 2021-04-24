AM800 Weather for April 24, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A mix of sun and cloud today...getting cloudy near noon with the daytime high reaching 17.

Mainly cloudy tonight with a 30% chance of showers...the overnight low dropping to plus 5.

More clouds tomorrow with a 30% chance of showers early in the morning...clearing up later with light winds...the high reaching 14.

Monday - Cloudy with a daytime high of 15.

Tuesday - Cloudy again with a high of 27.

Wednesday - More clouds with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 21.

