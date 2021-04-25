AM800 Weather for April 25, 2021
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
A mix of sun and cloud today with winds gusting to 30km/h...the daytime high reaching 14.
A few clouds tonight with the overnight low dropping to zero...there's a risk of frost as well.
Mainly cloudy tomorrow with a high of 15.
Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 28.
Wednesday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 18.
Thursday - More clouds with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 16.
