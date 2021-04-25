AM800 Weather for April 25, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A mix of sun and cloud today with winds gusting to 30km/h...the daytime high reaching 14.

A few clouds tonight with the overnight low dropping to zero...there's a risk of frost as well.

Mainly cloudy tomorrow with a high of 15.

Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 28.

Wednesday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 18.

Thursday - More clouds with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 16.

