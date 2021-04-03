AM800 Weather for April 3, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Sunny skies today with the daytime high reaching 16.

Staying clear tonight...gusting winds slowing down overnight with the low dropping to minus 1.

More sun tomorrow with the high reaching 20.

Monday - Cloudy with a daytime high reaching 19.

Tuesday - More clouds with a 60% chance of showers...the high reaching 23.

and

Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 17.

