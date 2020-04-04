AM800 Weather for April 4, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Mainly sunny today...getting cloudy this afternoon with a 40% chance of showers...the daytime high reaching 16.

Mainly cloudy tonight with a 40% chance of showers...the overnight low dropping to plus 1.

Clearing up tomorrow morning....light winds with a daytime high of 12.

Monday - A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 11.

Tuesday - Cloudy with the high reaching 15.

Wednesday - More clouds with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 16.

