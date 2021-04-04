AM800 Weather for April 4, 2021
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Sunny skies today with the daytime high reaching 19.
A few clouds tonight with the overnight low dropping to 6.
Increasing clouds tomorrow with a 60% chance of showers in the afternoon...there's a risk of a thunderstorm as well with a high of 20.
Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers...the high reaching 21.
Wednesday - More sun and cloud with a daytime high of 19.
Thursday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 17.
