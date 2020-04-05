AM800 Weather for April 5, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Clouds clearing up today with light winds...the daytime high reaching 12.

Clear tonight with more light winds...the overnight low dropping to minus 2....feeling like minus 4 with the wind chill.

Sunny skies tomorrow morning...becoming a mix of sun and cloud with the high reaching 15.

Tuesday - Cloudy with a high of 14.

Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 19.

and

Thursday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 9.

