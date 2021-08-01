AM800 Weather for August 1, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A mix of sun and cloud today...a 70% chance of showers this afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm....windy with the high reaching 25...feeling like 28 with the humidex.

Partly cloudy tonight with a 40% chance of showers or a thunderstorm...windy with the overnight low dropping to 13.

A mix of sun and cloud tomorrow with a high of 24...27 with the humidex.

Tuesday - More sun and cloud with the high reaching 27.

Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud again with a high of 28.

Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of 29.

