AM800 Weather for August 15, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A mix of sun and cloud today with the daytime high reaching 29...feeling like 34 with the humidex...the UV index is very high.

Partly cloudy tonight with a 30% chance of showers or a thunderstorm overnight...the low dropping to 20.

A few showers tomorrow ending late in the afternoon...the high reaching 25....31 with the humidex.

Monday - A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers with a high of 27.

Tuesday - Sunny skies with a daytime high of 26.

and

Wednesday - More sun with a high of 27.

