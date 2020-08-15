AM800 Weather for August 15, 2020
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
A mix of sun and cloud today with the daytime high reaching 29...feeling like 34 with the humidex...the UV index is very high.
Partly cloudy tonight with a 30% chance of showers or a thunderstorm overnight...the low dropping to 20.
A few showers tomorrow ending late in the afternoon...the high reaching 25....31 with the humidex.
Monday - A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers with a high of 27.
Tuesday - Sunny skies with a daytime high of 26.
and
Wednesday - More sun with a high of 27.
