AM800 Weather for August 2, 2021
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Mainly sunny skies today...increasing clouds this afternoon with the daytime high reaching 25...feeling like 28 with the humidex.
Partly cloudy tonight with a 30% chance of showers...the overnight low dropping to 15.
A mix of sun and cloud tomorrow with a 30% chance of showers...the high reaching 26...28 with the humidex.
Wednesday - More sun and cloud with a high of 27.
Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud again with a high of 29.
and
Friday - A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 29.
- CLICK HERE to submit your best weather photos to AM800 -