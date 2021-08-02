AM800 Weather for August 2, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Mainly sunny skies today...increasing clouds this afternoon with the daytime high reaching 25...feeling like 28 with the humidex.

Partly cloudy tonight with a 30% chance of showers...the overnight low dropping to 15.

A mix of sun and cloud tomorrow with a 30% chance of showers...the high reaching 26...28 with the humidex.

Wednesday - More sun and cloud with a high of 27.

Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud again with a high of 29.

Friday - A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 29.

