AM800 Weather for August 21, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Mainly sunny skies today with the daytime high reaching 30...feeling like 39 with the humidex.

Partly cloudy tonight...getting foggy overnight with the low dropping to 19.

Sunny tomorrow morning...changing to a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon with a 30% chance of showers or a thunderstorm...the high reaching 31...39 with the humidex.

Monday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 31.

Tuesday - More sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 31.

Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud again with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 31.

