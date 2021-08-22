AM800 Weather for August 22, 2021
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Sunny skies today...changing to a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers or a thunderstorm this afternoon...the daytime high reaching 31...feeling like 39 with the humidex.
Mainly cloudy tonight with a 30% chance of showers or a thunderstorm...the overnight low dropping to 18.
Clearing up tomorrow morning...the high reaching 30...35 with the humidex.
Tuesday - Sunny skies with a daytime high of 32.
Wednesday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 31.
Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 28.
