AM800 Weather for August 22, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Sunny skies today...changing to a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers or a thunderstorm this afternoon...the daytime high reaching 31...feeling like 39 with the humidex.

Mainly cloudy tonight with a 30% chance of showers or a thunderstorm...the overnight low dropping to 18.

Clearing up tomorrow morning...the high reaching 30...35 with the humidex.

Tuesday - Sunny skies with a daytime high of 32.

Wednesday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 31.

Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 28.

