AM800 Weather for August 23, 2020

A heat warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex.

Sunny skies changing to a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon...there's a 30% chance of showers or a thunderstorm...winds gusting to 40km/h with the daytime high reaching 31...feeling like 37 with the humidex...the UV index is very high.

Partly cloudy tonight with a 30% chance of showers or a thunderstorm...windy with the overnight low dropping to 21.

A mix of sun and cloud tomorrow with a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon...the high reaching 31...37 with the humidex.

Tuesday - More sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 31.

Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud again with a high of 29.

Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of 32.

