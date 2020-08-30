AM800 Weather for August 30, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A mix of sun and cloud today with the daytime high reaching 23...feeling like 26 with the humidex.

A few clouds tonight with the overnight low dropping to 14.

Mainly sunny tomorrow...light winds in the afternoon with a high of 27...32 with the humidex.

Tuesday - Sunny skies with the high reaching 26.

Wednesday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 28.

and

Thursday - More clouds with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 28.

