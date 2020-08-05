AM800 Weather for August 5, 2020
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Sunny skies changing to a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon...the daytime high reaching 24...feeling like 27 with the humidex.
Partly cloudy tonight...clearing up overnight with the low dropping to 12.
Thursday - Sunny with the high reaching 25...29 with the humidex.
Friday - More sun with a high of 27.
Saturday - Sunny again with a daytime high of 29.
and
Sunday - Cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers...the high 30.
- CLICK HERE to submit your best weather photos to AM800 -