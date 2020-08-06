AM800 Weather for August 6, 2020
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Thursday - mainly sunny...with the daytime high reaching 25 Celsius...feeling like 27 with the humidex.
Thursday night...clear with a low of 16.
Friday - Sunny with the high reaching 28...30 with the humidex.
Saturday - More sun with a high of 28.
Sunday - Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers...with a daytime high of 29.
Monday - A mix of sun and cloud with showers possible...with the high reaching 31.