AM800 Weather for August 7, 2020

AM800-News-Weather-Sunny-Water-Sun-Day-Bird-ZB5 Photo by Zander Broeckel

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Friday - Mainly sunny with the high reaching 28 Celsius...30 with the humidex.

Friday night...a few clouds are expected with a low of 12

Saturday - More sun with a high of 29.

Sunday - 30 per cent chance of showers with a mix of sun and cloud...daytime high of 30.

Monday - A mix of sun and cloud with showers possible...with the high reaching 30

Tuesday - The daytime high is expected to reach 30...showers possible

