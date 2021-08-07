AM800 Weather for August 7, 2021
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
A mix of sun and cloud today with a 40% chance of showers...risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon...light winds with a daytime high reaching 28...feeling like 36 with the humidex.
Partly cloudy tonight with a 40% chance of showers or a thunderstorm...getting foggy overnight with the low dropping to 18.
Mainly cloudy tomorrow with a 30% chance of showers or a thunderstorm in the morning...clearing in the afternoon with a high of 31...40 with the humidex.
Monday - Cloudy skies with the high reaching 31.
Tuesday - More clouds with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 31.
Wednesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 31.
