AM800 Weather for August 8, 2021

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

A heat warning has been issued for Windsor-Essex.

A mix of sun and cloud today with a 30% chance of showers or a thunderstorm...clearing up this afternoon with winds gusting to 30km/h...the daytime high reaching 31...feeling like 39 with the humidex.

Clear skies at night...still windy with the overnight low dropping to 22.

Mainly sunny tomorrow...getting cloudy in the afternoon with a 40% chance of showers or a thunderstorm...windy with a high of 32...41 with the humidex.

Tuesday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 31.

Wednesday - More clouds with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 31.

Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of 30.

