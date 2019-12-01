AM800 Weather for December 1, 2019

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Cloudy skies with a 60% chance of more showers this afternoon...winds gusting to 60km/h with the daytime high reaching 7.

Cloudy tonight with a 40% chance of drizzle...there's a risk of freezing rain before morning...light winds with the overnight low dropping to zero.

More clouds tomorrow with a 40% chance of showers...the high reaching plus 2.

Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus 2.

Wednesday - More sun and cloud with a daytime high of plus 3.

Thursday - Sunny skies with the high reaching plus 4.

