AM800 Weather for December 1, 2021

Cloudy on Wednesday morning, with a 30 per cent chance of rain or drizzle late this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h and a high of 6.

Tonight cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain or drizzle, wind becoming southwest gusting to 40km/h this evening. Temperature steady near plus 5.

Thursday periods of rain mixed with drizzle ending in the morning, then a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Wind becoming west gusting to 60km/ late in the morning. High 10.

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries on Friday, with a high plus 4.