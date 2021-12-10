AM800 Weather for December 10, 2021

A mix of sun and cloud today, becoming cloudy near noon with a high of 8.

Tonight cloudy with rain at times heavy beginning early this evening. Risk of thunderstorms before morning as well, with 20 to 30 mm expected. Wind becoming southwest gusting to 50km/h overnight but the temperature will rise to 12 by morning.

Saturday, rain showers at times heavy ending near noon then cloudy. Periods of rain mixed with snow beginning late in the afternoon. Wind southwest gusting to 80km/h late in the morning. High 15.

Cloudy perods overnight and down minus 4.

Sunday a mix of sun and cloud with a high plus 4.

A mix of sun and cloud on Monday, and a high 6.