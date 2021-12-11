AM800 Weather for December 11, 2021

We are under a wind warning with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries late in the morning and afternoon.

Southwest winds are 40 km/h and increasing to 60, gusting to 90 near noon. Temperature is expected to fall to plus 3C this afternoon.

Tonight, cloudy with a 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers early in the night.

Tomorrow, sunny with a low of zero.

Monday a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 6C.

Tuesday more sun and clouds a mix of sun and cloud a high 6C.

And Wednesday, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a High of 11C.