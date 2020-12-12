AM800 Weather for December 12, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Rain today with a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon...winds gusting to 50km/h with the daytime high reaching 9.

Rain ending early this evening then cloudy with a 60% percent chance of more showers...more gusting winds with the overnight low dropping to plus 1.

Overcast tomorrow with light winds in the morning....temperature staying steady near plus 1.

Monday - A mix of sun and cloud with the high reaching plus 1.

Tuesday - More sun and cloud with a daytime high of minus 1.

Wednesday - Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries and a high of minus 1.

