A sunny Sunday today with southwest winds at 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning with a high of 6C.

Tonight clear skies with a low of plus 1C.

Tomorrow, more sun with a high of 7C and a low of minus 2C.

Tuesday, sunny with a high of 7C.

Wednesday, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 12C.

Thursday cloudy and windy with a high 10C.

And Friday a mix of sun and clouds with a high of plus 1C.