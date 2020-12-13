AM800 Weather for December 13, 2020
Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:
Cloudy skies today with a 30% chance of flurries in the morning...winds gusting to 50km/h with the temperature staying steady near plus 1.
Cloudy tonight with the overnight low dropping to zero.
More clouds tomorrow...still windy with the temperature steady near zero.
Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with the daytime high reaching minus 1.
Wednesday - Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries and a high of plus 1.
and
Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 1.
