AM800 Weather for December 13, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Cloudy skies today with a 30% chance of flurries in the morning...winds gusting to 50km/h with the temperature staying steady near plus 1.

Cloudy tonight with the overnight low dropping to zero.

More clouds tomorrow...still windy with the temperature steady near zero.

Tuesday - A mix of sun and cloud with the daytime high reaching minus 1.

Wednesday - Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries and a high of plus 1.

and

Thursday - A mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 1.

- CLICK HERE to submit your best weather photos to AM800 -