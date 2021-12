Sunny on Monday, with wind to the southwest gusting to 40km/h this morning before becoming light late this afternoon. High 7.

Tonight clear with fog patches developing after midnight. Low minus 1.

A mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday, wind becoming southeast gusting to 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High 7.

Cloudy overnight with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Wednesday, cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 11.