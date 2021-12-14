AM800 Weather for December 14, 2021

Sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday morning. Wind becoming southeast gusting to 20 km/h near noon. High 9.

Increasing cloudiness tonight, with periods of rain or drizzle beginning before morning. Low plus 4.

Wednesday, periods of rain or drizzle changing to periods of drizzle in the morning. Wind becoming south gusting to 40km/h in the morning. High 10.

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 11.

Thursday, cloudy again with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 13.

A mix of sun and cloud on Friday, with a high plus 2.