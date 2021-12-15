AM800 Weather for December 15, 2021

Periods of rain ending this morning then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle. Wind south gusting to 50km/h with a high of 12.

Cloudy tonight, becoming partly cloudy this evening with the temperature steady near 11.

Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud in the morning with a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. Wind southwest gusting to 80km/h in the morning. High 16.

Cloudy on Friday with a high plus 2.

Snow or periods of rain overnight and a low plus 1.

Saturday will be cloudy with a high plus 2.