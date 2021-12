Mainly cloudy on Thursday, with a 40 per cent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Wind southwest gusting to 80km/h. High 16.

Clear tonight, with wind to the west gusting to 60km/h and going down to a low minus 2.

Friday will be sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the afternoon. High plus 5.

Periods of snow overnight, low zero.

Periods of snow for Saturday as well, with a high plus 1.

Sunday a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.