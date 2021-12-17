AM800 Weather for December 17, 2021

Friday will be sunny, with wind west gusting to 20 km/h becoming light late this morning and a high plus 5.

Mainly cloudy tonight with periods of snow beginning overnight. Wind becoming northeast gusting to 40km/h near midnight as well with a low zero.

Periods of snow ending near noon on Saturday, then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Temperature steady near zero.

Cloudy periods overnight with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.

Sunday a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of flurries. High zero.

Sunny on Monday, with a high plus 2.