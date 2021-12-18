AM800 Weather for December 18, 2021

A risk of freezing rain this morning with about 2 cm of snow and ice pellets expected.

Periods of snow and ice pellets are expected to end in the afternoon.

Tonight, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries with a low of minus 5C with a wind chill making it feel like minus 11C overnight.

Tomorrow, mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of zero.

Monday, skies clearing up with a high of plus 2C and a low of minus 5C.

Tuesday, sunny with a high minus 1C.

Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of zero.

And Thursday, cloudy with a high plus 2C.