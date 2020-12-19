AM800 Weather for December 19, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Increasing clouds today with periods of rain or snow this afternoon...light winds with the temperature staying steady near plus 2.

Rain or snow tonight with more light winds...temperature steady near plus 2.

Cloudy skies tomorrow with a 70% chance of rain...winds gusting to 40km/h with the high reaching plus 4.

Monday - Periods of snow with a daytime high of plus 1.

Tuesday - Cloudy with the high reaching plus 2.

and

Wednesday - More clouds with a 60% chance of showers and a high of plus 5.

