AM800 Weather for December 19, 2021

A mix of sun and cloud today with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of zero with a wind chill making it feel like minus 8C.

Tonight, cloudy, but will clear up near midnight with a wind chill near minus 8C.

Tomorrow, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus 4C and a low of minus 3C at night.

Tuesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 1C.

Wednesday, more sun and clouds with a high of 0C.

Thursday, cloudy with a high of plus 2C.

And on Christmas Eve, cloudy with a high of plus 3C.