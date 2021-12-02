AM800 Weather for December 2, 2021

A mix of sun and cloud on Thursday, with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle early this morning. Wind southwest gusting to 60km/h with a high of 11.

Tonight cloudy, becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Wind becoming light near midnight and down to a low minus 2.

Friday mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers in the morning and early in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 4.

Cloudy periods overnight with a low zero.

A mix of sun and cloud on Saturday, with a high plus 3.