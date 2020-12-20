AM800 Weather for December 20, 2020

Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada:

Cloudy skies today with a 60% chance of showers or freezing rain...winds gusting to 30km/h with the daytime high reaching plus 4.

More clouds tonight with light winds...the overnight low dropping to minus 1...feeling like minus 5 with the wind chill.

Cloudy tomorrow with a 70% chance of rain or flurries late in the afternoon...temperature staying steady near plus 1.

Tuesday - Cloudy again with the daytime high reaching plus 4.

Wednesday - Sunny skies with a daytime high of 8.

and

Thursday - Periods of rain or snow with a high of plus 3.

